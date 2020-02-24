March 9, 2020, marks the 11-year anniversary of this epic bull run. (If the markets can hang on!) And while a lot of people have made a lot of money over these years, there is a downside…

Companies that were reasonably priced are completely out of reach for the average investor today.

On March 8, 2009, Amazon traded at $62.20.

Today you’d have to pay about $2,000 … for one share!

In fact, there are now five stocks that trade over $1,000 per share … 14 that are over $500 … and 100 different companies with share prices that exceed $200.

As a result, many of us are missing out on the biggest movers … and the biggest gains. But we don’t have to…

Amazon, Tesla, Chipotle … Grab Those Profits and More

In today’s Your Money Matters, Ted Bauman and Clint Lee reveal two simple ways for you to access today’s hottest stocks … at a fraction of the cost.

You’ll also find out:

The strategy companies used to use to make sure their share prices never got this high … and why they don’t do that anymore.

These companies have excessively high share prices … but does that mean they are overvalued?

Everyone wants to diversify. Everyone wants to get in on this growth. Find out how everyday investors can finally crash this profit party.

