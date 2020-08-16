 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_16; ct_50

Poll: Do You Own Gold or Silver?

Posted by | Aug 16, 2020

Gold and silver have been on an incredible run in the past six months.

After briefly surging above $2,000, gold is now worth about $1,950 an ounce:

And silver has more than doubled in price since March:

It’s true that prices have dipped a bit recently. But in the August 7 Market Insights video, Ian King said: “At some point, there’s going to be some volatility that shakes out some of the weaker hands here. And that might be a good opportunity for our viewers to get in.”

So, the Poll of the Week is: Do you own gold or silver?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

