Why Biotech Will Have a $3 Trillion Impact

Technology is unique in that it can, for lack of a better term, cheat.

Tech can use discoveries from another field to push itself forward.

A great example is the automotive industry. It took the idea of lithium-ion batteries from small smart devices and applied it to electric vehicles (EVs). That boosted the entire EV movement exponentially.

The same thing is happening right now in biotech.

Thanks to gene editing becoming cheaper, a new type of biotech is emerging. It’s going to change everything from how we grow food to how we manufacture pharmaceuticals.

It’s a small market right now, but that won’t last long. In the long term, I expect this sector to have a $3 trillion impact on our economy.

This opportunity could be as big as the EV market was 10 years ago or internet stocks 25 years ago.

