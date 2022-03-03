Biden Has Big Plans for U.S. Chips and EVs

Over 37 million Americans watched the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

I tuned in to hear President Joe Biden’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

But his main focus wasn’t on foreign policy.

Instead, Biden laid out his plan to turbocharge America’s tech industries.

Whether or not you support Biden, you have to admit this is a huge deal.

“Made in America” Is More Important Than Ever

Biden focused on two critical areas: semiconductors and electric vehicles (EVs).

As you can see in the chart below, Taiwan and South Korea make over three-fourths of the world’s chips.

(Sources: TrendForce and CNBC.)

Supply chain problems have already hurt U.S. EV companies.

And with global tensions getting worse, “Made in America” is more important than ever.

Just look at what’s happening right now over in Europe with automakers BMW and Volkswagen.

Their suppliers in Ukraine are under attack. So they had to slow down production because they can’t get the electronic parts they need.

A similar situation would be disastrous for U.S. manufacturers.

But Biden’s agenda clears a path for a revolution in American tech.

The Biggest Investment in Manufacturing in American History

The Senate passed the bipartisan U.S. Innovation and Competition Act back in June 2021.

This massive $250 billion bill will:

Boost U.S. chip production.

Help develop technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics.

Further space exploration.

The House passed an altered version of the bill last month.

Once the two chambers finish ironing out the details, U.S. manufacturing will boom.

Companies are already making plans to profit.

In fact, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger attended the State of the Union address.

His company plans to invest $100 billion in U.S. chip factories.

Biden called it “the biggest investment in manufacturing in American history.”

On top of that, Ford is investing $11 billion in EVs, and GM is spending $7 billion on electric vehicles.

But funding isn’t the only way Biden plans to support EVs.

He also wants to build a national network of 500,000 EV charging stations.

Get Ready for Huge Demand for Chips and EVs

U.S. companies are gearing up for a tech boom unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Ford already announced that it’s going to run its EV segment as a separate business called Ford Model e.

And the U.S. Innovation Act could be on Biden’s desk in just a few weeks from now.

So it’s time to upgrade your portfolio and get ready for huge demand for semiconductors and EVs.

Ian King outlines one smart way to do that in his new presentation on the EV boom.

You can watch it now by clicking here.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

Indonesia Energy Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: INDO) is an Indonesian oil and gas stock that is up 59% this morning. There is no company specific news to report; rather, the stock is up due to the surge in oil prices as a result of energy crisis fears created by the Ukraine-Russia war.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: EOSE) designs and manufactures battery storage solutions for utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy markets. The stock rose 33% after several insiders bought more stock in the company following earnings last week.

Rimini Street Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) provides enterprise software products, services and support for various industries. The stock is up 30% after the company managed to beat expectations for the fourth quarter and announced a stock repurchase plan.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) provides technology and data storage solutions worldwide. The stock is up 16% after the company posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter despite ongoing chip shortage and supply constraints.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (Nasdaq: BBSI) provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It is up 16% after reporting fourth-quarter results that beat both top- and bottom-line estimates.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: CDR) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It is up 15% after the company announced plans for the sale of the company and its assets.

Ferroglobe Plc (Nasdaq: GSM) operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry. The stock is up 16% after the company posted rising sales and an adjusted profit for the fourth quarter thanks to rising prices of silicon and other materials.

Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO) provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry. The stock rose 14% after the company reported results on a great fourth quarter that were driven by record sales of equipment and high-margin service plans.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) focuses on the acquisition and development of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. The stock is up 16% after several analysts raised their price target on the stock following the FDA approval of Vonjo, its drug candidate for a type of bone marrow cancer.

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) designs, manufactures and sells aluminum wheels to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket distributors. The stock is up 14% after the company delivered strong fourth-quarter results despite a weak and volatile OEM production environment.