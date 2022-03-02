The Market Doesn’t Show It, but Crypto Is Booming

The crypto market seems to be following the moves in the stock market.

Since November cryptos gave up most of the gains they made last year.

The market took hits from omicron, rising inflation and war.

This brought the price of bitcoin (BTC) below $34,000 for the first time in six-months.

And Ethereum (ETH) dipped below its key support level of $2,500.

Moves like this are a blow to investor confidence.

But it’s important to understand that this just reflects the market sentiment.

Behind the scenes it’s a very different picture.

The money around crypto projects shows strong growth in the industry.

Jobs in Crypto Are More Popular Than Ever

One way to measure the growth in the crypto industry is to look at the rise in crypto-related jobs.

Some of the crypto jobs that have been popping up on job search websites are:

Blockchain engineer.

Compliance associate.

Technical blockchain evangelist.

According to LinkedIn, crypto job postings in the U.S. rose 395% in 2021.

These jobs span various fields such as human resources, law and marketing.

But the highest concentration is in engineering and tech.

This is why traditional tech companies are struggling to keep top talent.

Executives are leaving for the chance to work on something new and exciting.

And traditional tech can’t compete with the generous salaries crypto projects offer.

Coinbase pays its software engineers up to $900,000 a year.

Even tech giants like Google only offer around $400,000 on the high end.

Private Investment in Crypto Surged Last Year

Another sign of growth in the crypto industry is the money that’s flowing into crypto projects.

Crypto startups raised a record $25 billion in venture capital last year.

Crypto Startup Funding Surged 8X in 2021

This 8X surge in funding allows crypto startups to pay impressive salaries.

But this goes beyond just high salaries for tech jobs.

The huge inflow of money and talent means that we can expect to see growth in new and existing crypto projects.

And that translates into more ways to invest in crypto.

Regards,

Andrew Prince

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN), the department store operator, is up 38% this morning. The stock rose after the company beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates thanks to strong holiday sales and issued an upbeat forecast for 2022.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) provides smart connected security devices to monitor various environments. The stock is up 30% after the company reported strong results for the fourth quarter despite the supply chain challenges that affected the business.

Rocky Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: RCKY) designs and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh and Michelin brand names. It is up 25% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings showing that it is well positioned to handle supply chain issues going into 2022.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO) is a regenerative medicine company that develops solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. The stock is up 23% after the company managed to beat both earnings and revenue estimates by wide margins.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX) is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The stock rose 17% despite the missing earnings for the fourth quarter because the company showed that it is advancing its pipeline of drug candidates.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles. It is up 16% after the company managed to beat earnings for the fourth quarter thanks to revenues from a recent acquisition offsetting the demand and supply chain issues affecting its drivetrain business.

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: PBIP), the bank, is up 15% after announcing a merger with Fulton Financial, allowing Fulton to build a foothold in communities in Philadelphia.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) is a health and wellness platform providing fitness, nutrition and stress-reduction programs. It is up 15% after the company delivered strong fourth-quarter results driven by effective marketing and new product offerings.

Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) provides digital platform engineering and software development services. It is up 15% on a rebound triggered by the bullish opinion of analysts at Stifel, after the stock dropped due to uncertainty because many of its coders are located in Belarus, Ukraine and Russia.

Neste Oyj (OTC: NTOIY) is a Finnish oil and gas refining company. The stock rose 15% after the company announced a $1 billion investment in a joint venture with Marathon Petroleum to produce renewable diesel.