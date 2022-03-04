The No. 1 ETF for the Global Energy Crisis

Today, I want to talk to you about the global energy crisis that we’re all feeling.

If you’ve been at a gas station or recently checked your winter heating bill, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

And with every crisis comes an opportunity.

In this case, you have the chance to profit from the evolution of the energy markets.

So, here’s the No. 1 ETF to buy for the energy crisis.

Morning Movers





From open till noon Eastern time.

Polymetal International plc (OTC: AUCOY) is a Russian precious metals mining company that is up 58% this morning. The stock is on a rebound as investors see a cheaper price after its recent heavy losses related to Russian sanctions.

Indonesia Energy Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: INDO) is an Indonesian oil and gas stock that is up 49% today. The stock is continuing its upward climb from Thursday due to the surge in oil prices as a result of energy crisis fears stoked by the Ukraine-Russia war.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The stock is up 19% after the company reported strong revenues in its first quarter since its IPO, citing a recovery from pandemic conditions.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (Nasdaq: TRHC) is a health care technology company that is up 17% this morning. The stock is up as it recovers from the analyst price target cuts following its recent fourth-quarter earnings report.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is an oil and gas refining company. It is another oil and gas stock that is up 12% today as oil prices rise due to the uncertainty from the Ukraine-Russian war.

Funko Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products. The stock rose 11% after the company reported great results for the fourth quarter with strong performance across all segments and geographies of the business.

Agilon Health Inc. (NYSE: AGL) offers health care services for seniors through primary care physicians. The stock is up 11% after the company reported results for the fourth quarter that beat revenue estimates and shows strong growth prospects for the current year.

Grab Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRAB) operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. The stock is up 10% on a bounce-back after a sharp decline Thursday when the company reported earnings for the fourth quarter showing a decline in quarterly revenues.

MultiPlan Corp. (NYSE: MPLN) provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the health care industry. The stock is up 10% as part of the broader move in health care stocks as investors look for safer investments in the current market environment.

Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) mines and produces gold worldwide. It is one of the gold stocks that is up 9% today as the price and demand for gold rises as investors look for safe havens as the Ukraine-Russia war continues.