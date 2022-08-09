3D-Printing Trio Set to Disrupt Home Construction

If 3D-printed homes are not on your mind, they should be!

3D printing is the future of home construction.

Soon we’ll go from houses built like this:

To this! A 3D-printed home and its accessory dwelling unit (ADU): Its walls were built in just eight days.

3D printing is transforming how houses are built.

And we need this innovative tech more than ever before.

Despite surging mortgage rates in this inflationary environment, the U.S. is facing a housing shortage of more than 3 million homes over the longer-term. And even affordable housing is hard to find.

The median sales price for an existing home in the U.S. is now $416,000. That’s up 41% in just two years!

But here’s some good news.

Tech-forward 3D-printing innovations are set to solve the housing crisis.

3D-printed homes offer speed, affordability and waste reduction.

But how can you buy one? Who’s building them? Where are they being built?

In this article, I’ll highlight three 3D-printing home construction companies breaking barriers and ground using this next-gen tech.

The New Home Construction Era

I love all things real estate.

I purchased my first home at 23, which I still own to this day. And I’ve added to my housing portfolio since then.

It’s in my blood.

My great-grandma, pictured below wearing her favorite hat, along with my great-grandpa (not pictured) were consequential real estate investors.

Over their lifetime, they purchased seven multifamily income properties.

So when I hear about 3D-printed homes and how they’re set to transform the real estate market, I notice.

3D-Printed Home Solution No. 1: Apis Cor

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Apis Cor is on a mission to build affordable housing for the 21st century. Its goal is to develop advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D printing.

The company is showcasing its 3D-printing journey in a unique way. It opened the world’s first showroom for 3D-printed homes right in Melbourne.

Visitors can see and touch actual 3D-printed wall samples of various applied finishes, including paint and stucco, among others.

Apis Cor sees its way of 3D-printing homes as scalable. Especially since it has the capability to sidestep current supply chain issues and skilled labor shortages.

The company states it’s aiming to “fully automate the homebuilding process with a view to reducing total construction times from three months to only five days.”

Homes start at $300,000 and can be customized.

Apis Cor plans to build homes across the U.S.

From an investing standpoint, Apis Cor is set to become the first 3D-printing home tech firm to offer shares to the public. It’s one to watch!

3D-Printed Home Solution No. 2: Alquist 3D

Alquist 3D, based in Iowa, builds affordable 3D-printed homes that are sustainable and innovative.

Alquist’s mission is to help lift economically distressed and underserved communities by lowering the cost of building single-family, multifamily, mixed-use and senior-living homes.

Alquist 3D partnered with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg, Virginia, to create the first 3D-printed home to be owner-occupied in the U.S.

Founder and CEO Zach Mannheimer says: “3D printing cuts costs up to 15% by scaling back labor, materials and time. The goal is to revolutionize affordable housing.”

The company plans to build 200 3D-printed homes over the next three years, primarily in southwest Virginia, with prices starting at $175,000.

While this company is private, it’s still one I’m watching with interest!

3D-Printed Home Solution No. 3: ICON

ICON, headquartered in Austin, Texas, develops advanced construction tech.

Its mission is to “re-imagine the approach to homebuilding and construction to make affordable, dignified housing available to everyone throughout the world.”

And that’s exactly what it’s doing with its large-scale construction 3D printer called Vulcan.

The printer is 1.5X larger, 2X faster and capable of printing homes and structures up to 3,000 square feet.

ICON is currently partnering with Lennar to build the largest 3D-printed neighborhood in the Austin area — featuring 100 homes!

Also, the Texas Military Department has partnered with ICON to design and 3D-print barracks at Camp Swift, which will be the largest 3D-printed structure in North America.

The 3,800-square-foot building will house up to 72 soldiers.

While ICON is private, it’s another 3D-printing pioneer I’m watching.

Growth Ahead for 3D-Printed Homes

The future of 3D-printing homes looks bright. With qualities like speed, affordability and sustainability charting the course, it’s full steam ahead!

The U.S. 3D-printing construction market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 99% by 2030.

Groundbreaking companies like Apis Cor, Alquist 3D and ICON are trailblazing the way.

How to Be Part of the 3D-Printing Era

The sky is the limit on 3D-printing home construction!

Here at Winning Investor Daily and in Ian King’s monthly flagship stock newsletter Strategic Fortunes, we’re squarely focused on next-generation innovations similar to 3D-printing tech.

Winning Investor Nation, we are just at the initial stages of the wonders of 3D-printing technology.

That’s when you want to invest — before it really takes off.

3D printing is a juggernaut in the manufacturing and construction wheel of change.

To be part of this change, consider:

Buying shares in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT). This exchange-traded fund tracks publicly traded companies steeped in the 3D-printing industry. Investing with Ian he follows the next-gen mega trends of the future.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in Winning Investor Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Strategic Fortunes.