Jeffrey Frank on Harry S. Truman’s Extraordinary Presidency

Bob Rodriguez is an investing superstar.

He was the manager of FPA Capital for 25 years until 2009.

And during that time, he more than doubled the return of the S&P 500.

While in graduate school, Charlie Munger — Warren Buffett’s business partner — visited Rodriguez’s class.

After Munger spoke, Rodriguez went over to him and asked:

“What can I do to make myself a better investor?”

Munger responded: “Read history, read history, read history.”

While markets may change, people’s actions don’t.

That’s why I really enjoy having guests on my podcast who write about history.

My guest today, Jeffrey Frank, wrote a book on Harry Truman’s presidency.

It’s called: The Trials of Harry S. Truman: The Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man, 1945-1953.

The decisions that Truman made during this period continue to shape our world today.

I guarantee you’ll learn a lot. I know I did!

