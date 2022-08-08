Your Stock Market Cheat Sheet: Inflation, Crypto & More

Hello, Winning Investor Nation! It’s Amber Lancaster, and I’m back with Ian King this week. We have a brand-new edition of Monday Market Insights for you today.

Consider us your market cheat sheet. We’ll give you a look at what happened last week, what’s ahead for this week, and what you should look toward in the long term.

Buckle up your seat belt, because the economic reports are already off to the races! There’s a ton of news pouring in, and Ian and I are going through the highlights.

Let’s jump right in!

Today’s red-hot takeaways include:

🔥 No. 1: The market: We review new inflation reports, as well as a few flags that indicate it’s finally ebbing.

🔥 No. 2: Cryptos: Ian answers a question on Celsius’ bankruptcy and restructuring.

🔥 No. 3: Tech mega trend: Tesla just wrapped up its Cyber Roundup last week. We review what Elon Musk revealed.

