 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_16; ct_50

Select Page

2020 Election’s Winners and Losers

Ian King

Posted by | Oct 16, 2020 | ,

26 second read

2020 Election’s Winners and Losers

The 2020 presidential election is now less than three weeks away.

Right now, betting sites are telling us that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a good chance to win the election.

Of course, they said the same thing about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Michael Carr and I discuss how investors should prepare for uncertainty as we enter the final stretch before the election:

Regards,

Ian King

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

Recommended For You

This indicator shows there is a whole lot of uncertainty out there today. And it will remain through Election Day on November 3.

This Indicator Hasn’t Been Wrong Yet

That’s the Dumbest Prediction of the Year

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This