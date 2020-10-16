The 2020 presidential election is now less than three weeks away.

Right now, betting sites are telling us that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a good chance to win the election.

Of course, they said the same thing about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Michael Carr and I discuss how investors should prepare for uncertainty as we enter the final stretch before the election:



Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes