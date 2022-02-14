2 Time-Tested Strategies to Beat Inflation

Inflation is well and truly here, as January’s 7.5% year-on-year print shows.

Ted Bauman and Clint Lee have explained how rising interest rates to combat that inflation will affect long duration stocks (recap: it isn’t pretty).

In today’s Your Money Matters, the dynamic duo identifies two groups of companies you’ll want to target to preserve and extend gains while inflation remains high. And remember: Some companies actually do better in inflationary environments … because, after all, the prices of their products go up!

