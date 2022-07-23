Here Are Your Top Questions … Answered!

Welcome to Winning Investor Daily!

Whether you’ve been here for years or you’re just joining Ian King, Amber Lancaster and the rest of the Banyan Hill team, we’re glad you’re here.

So for this week’s wrap-up, we’re re-introducing you to the team behind Winning Investor Daily.

So let’s jump right in to a few of our most frequently asked questions.

What Is Winning Investor Daily?

Winning Investor Daily is Ian King’s free investing newsletter. Six days a week, you’ll see fantastic content like:

Ian King’s and Amber Lancaster’s Monday Market Insights.

Amber’s Mega Trend Thursdays.

Articles on investment opportunities, market behavior, economic reports and much, much more!

A wrap-up of that week’s content every Saturday.

Who Is Ian King?

Ian is a former hedge fund manager with over two decades of experience in trading and analyzing the financial markets.

But he’s also an investment legend and one of the top crypto experts in America (although he would never say so himself).

He retired at a young age after a successful career on Wall Street. There he led his hedge fund to 261% returns during the worst 16 months of the 2008 financial crisis…

And he holds the record for the biggest gain in Banyan Hill history: over 18,000% in just 12 months.

At Winning Investor Daily, Ian writes about the latest events in the crypto markets and how you can position yourself for profits.

Check out his latest articles here.

Who Is Amber Lancaster?

Amber is the director of investment research for Winning Investor Daily and all of Ian’s premium research services.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance.

Her career includes time at Bloomberg, Weiss Research and Bold Profits Publishing.

Amber writes several times a week for Winning Investor Daily. You can also catch her in the Monday Market Insights and Mega Trend Thursdays video series on the Winning Investor Daily YouTube channel.

What Are “Next Gen” Stocks?

These types of stocks are up-and-coming tech companies that are set to take over their predecessors — “old school” tech.

“Next Gen” comes from a term that Ian coined: the Next Gen Effect. What this means is that 2.0 is always bigger and better than 1.0.

Remember Myspace? It was the 1.0 version of social media. It took off and was all the rage. Then Facebook came along and overtook it. It was the 2.0 version.

Basically, this effect is when a 2.0 version surpasses the 1.0 version. And when that happens, massive profits can be made.

Ian looks for these type of stocks everywhere. From:

Precision medicine.

Internet of Things.

Robotics and artificial intelligence.

3D printing.

Autonomous and electric vehicles.

How Can I Get in Contact With Ian and Amber?

There’s nothing Ian and Amber love more than hearing from Winning Investor Daily readers. While they can’t respond to every email, we do read all of them. So please send us an email at WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Are Ian and Amber on Social Media?

They sure are! You can follow Ian on Twitter at @InvestWithIan and Amber at @ALancasterGuru.

