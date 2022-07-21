3 BIG Opportunities to Play a Red-Hot Mega Trend Now

Amber Lancaster here.

Welcome to your very first edition of Mega Trend Thursdays!

In this series, every Thursday, I’ll reveal the latest happenings in next-gen mega trends.

I’m talking about transformative trends that have the power to really move the needle.

We’ll be diving in on all things 3D printing, electric (and autonomous) vehicles, blockchain, precision medicine, next-gen coins — and yes, even the metaverse.

With that said, here are three red-hot takeaways from today’s order of business:

🔥No. 1: Calling all entrepreneurs! Elon Musk’s urgent plea for more refiners for one resource that’s critical for EV batteries — and my take on why this need goes beyond just Teslas…

🔥No. 2: A deep dive into the cause of scarcity in raw materials…

🔥No. 3: Three opportunities for investors like YOU to take advantage of this explosive demand!

Check out the video below:

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

