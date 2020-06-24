Your Next Breakout ETF

“As long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance.”

Those infamous words were spoken by then Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Charles Prince just months before the 2008 financial crisis.

Cracks in the mortgage industry were becoming obvious. There were growing concerns about subprime loans and the expanding debt bubble.

The signs were all there. But banks didn’t want to rein in risky behavior for fear of missing out on profits.

Today, the quote is prescient once again. The music is playing in the stock market and all types of investors are rushing to the dance floor.

And that’s despite the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and stock market valuations at their highest level since the 1990s tech bubble.

It’s a recipe for disaster.

There’s enough faith that Federal Reserve stimulus can prop up stock prices for the foreseeable future. But be sure to look for signs that the music is about to end. Ted and I shared early warning indicators in our most recent Your Money Matters video.

And if you want to dance, look for the right partner.

Find Huge Profits With This Health Care Industry Play

As we have shared with you previously in Bauman Daily, the best opportunities are stocks that were punished in the sell-off and — as equally important — are also undervalued relative to their earnings potential.

You also want to look for those companies that benefit from trends accelerated by the pandemic.

We’ve seen numerous gains of 30% and more by playing these themes, as Ted pointed out several weeks ago.

If you didn’t capture those opportunities, don’t worry. Today I have a recommendation for you that is on the verge of a breakout.

The pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine has drawn plenty of attention to the health care space. Many investors are simply betting on which biotech will win the race to combat the disease.

But there’s a better way to turn the pandemic into profits. Consider the pick and shovel companies that supply the health care industry with equipment to combat the virus.

This includes diagnostic testing and systems for injecting drugs. These companies provide services — such as remote monitoring of diseases — that are more important than ever.

And the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSE: XHE) tracks these very companies. It’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the verge of a key breakout. Check out the chart below to see what I mean:

Ted and I talked about the importance of these types of breakouts — and how to identify them — in this week’s Your Money Matters video. They’re the type of technical patterns that give way to huge gains.

The music’s playing in this ETF, so go ahead and dance!

Best regards,

Clint Lee

Research Analyst, The Bauman Letter