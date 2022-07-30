It’s been a busy week in the markets.

In case you missed it:

The Fed raised rates by another 0.75 points on Wednesday. While this might strangle inflation, is it ushering in another recession?

The personal consumption expenditures price index — a key inflation gauge that the Fed watches — hit its largest 12-month gain in 40 years.

The White House denied that the U.S. is in a recession.

But the cherry on top? The S&P 500 Index is on pace to have its best month since 2020.

If you feel like you have whiplash, you’re not alone.

It can feel terrifying to decide whether now is the time to invest or if it’s time to wait on the sidelines.

And Ian King is right there with you.

In the latest issue of Strategic Fortunes, he told readers:

When people are fearful, then assets are a bargain. And when they’re greedy, assets are too expensive.

This is the essence of contrarian investing. When the crowd feels like the future is abysmal, it’s usually the best opportunity for investors.

There’s an old saying on Wall Street: “When it’s time to buy, you won’t want to.”

At heart, I’ve always been a contrarian. And I can tell you, it’s not easy. Sometimes it would be much easier to give in to the fear and pack it all in.

But if you do that, you could miss out on incredible opportunities.

Opportunities like the ones that Amber Lancaster wrote about concerning battery stocks and semiconductors … and even the tech trend Ian talked about on Wednesday, concerning smart glasses and brain chips.

Ian’s point? Don’t give into your emotions.

If you’d like to read Ian’s latest newsletter, click here to find out how you can access it.

Mailbag!

This week, Ian asked you whether you’d wear smart glasses or try out Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

You didn’t hold back! Here’s what you had to say:

Clarke C. said: “Personally, I’d rather go with c) neither of the above. They both impress me as incredibly intrusive and I don’t think I would have a worthwhile experience with either. I don’t mind being cut off from the world for a few hours. I do mind being bombarded by devices I can’t turn off and keep off.”

Brian S. wrote: “No one knows what effect the 5G “radiation” from these so-called smart glasses will have on the brain. I for one will not invest in this hardware/software combination. Heck, not one really knows what the long-term effects will be from using smart phones. Investing in these companies is one thing because there will be millions of millennials buying these smart glasses.”

Perry M. says: As soon as the chip is implanted it would likely be obsolete, or not far from it. I’m with you on the glasses!

Joe A. got right to the point: “Uhh, Elon can keep his chip.”

But Harold A. had a different view. He remarked: “As with Eversense, the long term implantable glucose monitoring device, I believe a large number human body/mind shortcomings will be resolved with implants. Live long and prosper.”

Thanks to everyone who wrote in! We love hearing from you. If there’s a topic you’d like to hear about or anything else you’d like to see in your weekly Saturday wrap-ups, let us know! Email us at WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com.

And keep reading below for this week’s Winning ideas.

