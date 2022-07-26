Your TOP Summer Buy: Next Gen Battery Stocks

High electric bill?

Mine is skyrocketing as we crank up the air conditioner to battle the summer heat.

The latest U.S. EIA Energy Outlook report shows that I’m not alone.

The agency forecasts that our residential electricity price will average 14.4 cents/kWh (kilowatt-hour) this summer. That’s up 3.9% from last summer.

Just take a look at how our electricity usage goes up in the summer. It’s increased every year since 2017:

But here’s the good news.

Innovation solves problems. And for high summer electric bills, the next-generation solution is batteries.

And right now is the perfect time for us to buy into this tipping-point trend…

Buy in Before the Market Hits $1 Trillion or More

Innovative battery technology is vital in a new-energy future.

New energy is growing FAST worldwide.

It includes:

Wind.

Solar.

Water.

And of course … batteries.

In 2022, the EIA expects renewable energy to be the only electricity generation source that will grow compared to last summer. This growth is driven by new solar capacity.

And looking out to 2029, the global renewable energy market is forecast to reach $1.68 trillion, according to a Polaris market study. That’s up from $860 billion in 2021!

This tells us renewable energy has the potential to unlock promising investment opportunities … even in this bear market.

With prices as low as they’ve ever been, this is the ideal time to get in!

My Strategic Fortunes colleague Ian King has been adding battery stocks to our model portfolios. He has our new-energy future in mind.

From solar to electric vehicles, the new-energy revolution will rival — and surpass — all of the past industrial revolutions combined.

Renewable energy’s growing power generation capacity and booming market cap are significant.

These are signs that renewable energy — a leading next-gen trend — is already transforming the global energy grid.

And one step at a time, it’s moving us to a more sustainable infrastructure.

It’s a great example of how mega tech trends of the future are improving everyday life.

And it gives savvy, future-forward investors — like you — the potential to reap the rewards.

A Next-Level New Energy Buy

Ian and I are going all-in on battery technology.

But we’re not just stopping with battery stocks…

Ian’s eye is on the prize: the future of renewable energy.

He’s found a key solar investment. And he says:

This unstoppable technology could potentially power the Earth for the next 5 billion years. Invest in this tiny company before this industry soars 1,800% over the next decade into a $16 trillion behemoth.

To get all the details on his next energy-generation trading discovery, please click here.

Until next time,