What Tesla’s Stock Split Means for You

Big news! Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock has split 3-for-1.

What this means is pretty simple: For every share of Tesla you hold, you now own two more.

The split also impacted the price. Whereas Tesla was trading around $800 on Wednesday, by Thursday’s close, it was closer to $294.

But apart from that, what exactly does this mean for the stock? And if you’re holding, how will this affect your position long-term?

I have you covered!

In today’s Winning Investor Daily video, I’m diving into the data. I’m looking at research about stocks that have split — and how they’ve performed over time.

It’s all right here in your 6-minute video. Check it out:

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

And don’t forget — we want to hear from you!

Write to WinningInvestorDaily@Banyanhill.com and tell us:

Did you buy Tesla before the split?

And if so, are you holding through the split?

That’s all for now, but make sure to tune back in tomorrow for our Saturday wrap-up. I don’t want to spoil the fun, but I’ll just say that it’s going to be rad.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes