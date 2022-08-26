 be_ixf;ym_202208 d_26; ct_50

Select Page

What Tesla’s Stock Split Means for You

Ian King

Posted by | Aug 26, 2022 | , , ,

1 minute, 3 second read

What Tesla’s Stock Split Means for You

Big news! Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock has split 3-for-1.

What this means is pretty simple: For every share of Tesla you hold, you now own two more.

The split also impacted the price. Whereas Tesla was trading around $800 on Wednesday, by Thursday’s close, it was closer to $294.

But apart from that, what exactly does this mean for the stock? And if you’re holding, how will this affect your position long-term?

I have you covered!

In today’s Winning Investor Daily video, I’m diving into the data. I’m looking at research about stocks that have split — and how they’ve performed over time.

It’s all right here in your 6-minute video. Check it out:

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

And don’t forget — we want to hear from you!

Write to WinningInvestorDaily@Banyanhill.com and tell us:

  • Did you buy Tesla before the split?
  • And if so, are you holding through the split?

That’s all for now, but make sure to tune back in tomorrow for our Saturday wrap-up. I don’t want to spoil the fun, but I’ll just say that it’s going to be rad.

Regards,

Ian King signature

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

Recommended For You

A Recession Is the Best-Case Scenario

A Recession Is the Best-Case Scenario

These Losing Stocks Will Keep Losing

These Losing Stocks Will Keep Losing

Share This