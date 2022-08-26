What Tesla’s Stock Split Means for You
Big news! Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock has split 3-for-1.
What this means is pretty simple: For every share of Tesla you hold, you now own two more.
The split also impacted the price. Whereas Tesla was trading around $800 on Wednesday, by Thursday’s close, it was closer to $294.
But apart from that, what exactly does this mean for the stock? And if you’re holding, how will this affect your position long-term?
I have you covered!
In today’s Winning Investor Daily video, I’m diving into the data. I’m looking at research about stocks that have split — and how they’ve performed over time.
It’s all right here in your 6-minute video. Check it out:
