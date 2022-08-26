I Went Through This Investing Pain So You Don’t Have To

Could’ve. Would’ve. Should’ve.

Looking backward will eat your heart out — especially when investing.

In today’s Real Talk Video, I share one time when I left hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.

Boy, it was painful. But what my mentor told me afterward changed my whole outlook.

And it can help you have a better investing mindset, too.

So, click on my face below to hear what he told me…

And I’d really like for you to let me know what you think. Send me an email at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com!

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk