The past few months have been crazy for traders.

First, the PDT rule ended on June 4.

Then SpaceX gave us the biggest IPO in history on June 12.

Then we had a crazy supernova summer (there were so many squeezes that short sellers flooded X with self-reflection posts).

As if all that hasn’t been enough to make the second half of 2026 a wild ride

Wait until you see what’s coming on December 6.

A Market That Never Sleeps

Maybe it’s a reaction to 24-hour crypto trading.

Or the fact that somewhere around $17 trillion worth of U.S. equities are held by foreign traders and institutions.

Maybe it’s even the increase in retail traders who want more freedom to trade when they want.

Whatever the reason, Nasdaq confirmed it is adding a new overnight session starting on December 6.

That means “23-5” trading.

You’ll be able to trade from 9 p.m. ET on Sunday nights to 8 p.m. ET on Friday nights.

There will only be a one-hour “maintenance pause” from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday.

What About the New York Stock Exchange?

The NYSE was already approved for a 22-hour trading day when the Nasdaq announced 23-hour trading.

Not to be outdone, it joined Nasdaq and will also launch 23-hour trading on December 6.

The crazy thing is, both exchanges consider it a stepping stone to 24/7 trading.

In other words, 23-hour trading is roughly 10 weeks away…

And 24-hour trading is coming.

Both exchanges also say the overnight session will accommodate Asia-based traders (I CAN’T WAIT for my next trip to Japan).

Millionaire Sleep Patterns

I won’t deny that this could be the end of sleep for me…

I already prefer premarket or after-hours trading, depending on where I am in the world.

Right now, after-hours trading is my favorite.

But based on everything I’ve read about 23-hour trading, and my research over the past two years…

December 6 could change everything.

Nobody knows for sure how much more volume will come into the markets (or what kind of insane moves we’re gonna see).

But imagine Europe-based traders being able to trade U.S. markets for nearly an entire session before the London market even opens…

Or traders in Asia not needing to stay up all night just to place a trade.

I think it’s going to get more wild than ever.

And those who prepare now put themselves in the best position to capitalize.

But to do so, you can’t rely on your knowledge or experience of regular hours trading from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

If you’re not already trading extended hours (and even if you are), I URGENTLY recommend you start studying today.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily