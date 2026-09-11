Nearly 3 decades later, my Weekend Trader strategy is still going strong.

But I’ve noticed something interesting the past few Fridays…

Maybe it’s because I’m so focused on after-hours trading right now.

Or maybe it’s the biggest theme in the market for the past year.

Either way, it’s changed the way I approach Fridays.

Especially the last few weeks…

The AI trade is still going strong thanks to solid earnings by sector leaders like NVIDIA (NVDA).

Source: Stocks To Trade

NVDA, 1-month, daily candle, earnings winner.

AI infrastructure is one thing, but what about software companies?

SaaS companies took a big hit earlier this year when people said AI would put them out of business.

So, it helps when a SaaS company like Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) reports strong earnings and hypes its AI products.

Source: Stocks To Trade

SNOW, 1-month, daily candle, earnings winner.

The bottom line is that AI is still a hot theme and it crosses several sectors.

What happens when sector leaders are strong? It creates penny stock sympathy plays…

The whole AI build-out over the past couple of years reminds me of the dot-com boom. There are a lot of companies changing names and putting AI in every press release.

It’s obvious by now that there are gonna be winners and losers.

There are two big differences:

1. We all use tech all the time (and everything is faster). 2. There is a TON of physical infrastructure getting built.

So, it doesn’t surprise me when a small company releases AI news on a Friday and the stock spikes.

Of course, that doesn’t automatically mean I’m going to take the weekend trade.

Basics of the Weekend Setup

For me to hold a stock over the weekend, it needs to meet certain criteria. Even then, I watch after-hours on Friday and premarket on Monday (just in case).

Here’s what I’m looking for:

• A low-priced intraday spiker closing at, or near, the high of the day. • With a catalyst. • Ideally, with a low float. • High volume.

Obviously, it’s not an exact science, but when I see a stock with all of the above, it’s a prime candidate for my Weekend Trader strategy.

Usually, I try to hold it over the weekend and sell into a gap up on Monday morning.

News spreads over the weekend, right? Less meticulous traders see the news and place orders for Monday morning.

Recently, something that used to only happen once in a while is happening more often.

Everything is speeding up because after-hours trading is hot, hot, hot.

Part of the reason after-hours is so crazy lately is because the PDT rule went away.

So, there are more people trading (and a lot of them trade after work).

And because there are no volatility halts after hours, it’s arguably the best four hours of the day.

The crazy thing is that because after-hours trading is so good, my Weekend Trader strategy can play out in a few hours (instead of having to hold over the weekend).

It’s the same play, but faster. Check it out…

3 AI-Themed Weekend Trades

Each of these trades was meant to be an over-the-weekend play. I ended up holding a partial position on only one of the three.

No. 1: Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI)

I bought earnings winner SPAI into the close after this press release hyping new AI contracts.

Source: Stocks To Trade

SPAI, 8/14/26, weekend strategy, all out after-hours.

SPAI was holding above the morning spike highs and I thought it could run more the next week. My goal was to make 10%–20%.

As you can see, it was a CRAZY after-hours runner. So, I sold into the spike. With my goals met, there was no need to hold over the weekend.

Fast forward to the following Friday…

No. 2: AIAI Holdings Corporation (AIAI)

AIAI was a beaten-down stock that spiked after the company’s CEO released a solid shareholder letter…

Source: Stocks To Trade

AIAI, 8/21/26, 1-min candles, weekend strategy, all out after-hours.

AIAI was a little different in that it was $2 a share off its daily highs when I bought.

My thesis was that it could have a strong after-hours spike like SPAI the week before, because of the shareholder letter (and this social media hype).

My goal was anywhere in the $7s or $8s.

It was a beautiful after-hours uptrend, but not quite the same pop as SPAI. Still, it was close to my goals (and I was in Europe), so I locked it in safely and called it a night.

Finally…

No. 3: Core AI Holdings (CHAI)

CHAI was another solid earnings winner that held the majority of its morning spike despite a lackluster overall market that day.

Source: Stocks To Trade

CHAI, 8/28/26 to 8/31/26 open, 1-min candles, weekend strategy, after-hours lock.

Because of what happened with SSAI and AIAI, I tried the same kind of play again. My goal was 10%–30%, shooting for the day’s high.

I took some gains into the awesome after-hours spike (it’s good to lock in profits when your goals are met).

I tried to give it time on Monday, thinking it might spike at the open. It was a good lesson: next time, take the 20% gain on Friday night.

If you want to get my Weekend Trader alerts so you can take advantage of my all-time favorite play, check this out now.

Lock in the Gains!

I’m very happy to take single after single on this strategy.

Especially as AI plays seem to be so easy into the weekend.

I don’t know how long it will last. It depends a lot on the whole AI trade continuing.

But for now, I’ll keep looking for AI plays on Friday.

And if they meet my goals, I’ll lock it in because there’s no need to hold.

Have a great weekend!

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily