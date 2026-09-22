Never forget that 90% of traders lose.

And in the beginning, trading can be very confusing.

I want you to survive your learning curve.

And that’s why, in my own trades, I’m overly cautious.

Here’s what I do: focus on the process.

Unless you’re brand new, you’ve heard me say this before (and there’s a reason).

Trading is like trying to hit a moving target (sometimes more than one).

For example, you might find something that’s working now, like after-hours trading.

But what happens 10 weeks from now when the market stays open longer than ever before?

Will your strategy stop working?

It has happened to me several times since I started:

• In high school and college, I traded breakouts. • After the dot-com bubble burst, I became a short seller. • Then, I fell in love with dip buying…

It’s not because I wanted to make big changes. It’s because the market shifted and I chose to adapt instead of struggle.

Understand that you will ALWAYS have to refine your process.

It’s not rocket science. You can learn most of what you need in a year or two (depending on how dedicated you are).

But the market will shift, and you’ll have to adapt.

And THAT means you’ll have to…

Learn To Love Taking Singles

Oftentimes, I take 5%, 10% or 20% on a stock that’s up 100% or 200%.

Some of my students say…

“Tim, like, you’re WAY off. What’s up with that?”

Yes. I like to take singles. I teach taking singles. For me, it’s about teaching you the process.

I do it because I can’t trade big and expect students to do the same.

That would lead to a lot of students getting crushed.

But check this out…

Once you learn to take singles, you can start to size up. You can scale into and out of trades.

More importantly, when the market shifts again, you can ALWAYS go back to trading small because you’ve done it before.

You will have a better chance because you know it’s about preparing for the next time the market is hot.

That’s why…

I Will Teach You To Trade Cowardly

The great Warren Buffett stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway on Friday.

In his honor, memorize this quote:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.”

Hot markets hide risk, right?

So I take pride in teaching you risk management and all the other parts of trading that aren’t so much fun.

Yes, I teach you to trade scared, so trading isn’t scary. I teach you to lock in singles. I teach you to stay safe.

And I teach you to prepare for the coming changes in the market ahead of time.

How?

Trade the Biggest Percent Gainers

All those 10% and 20% singles I love so much…

They come from stocks that are up 100%, 200%, or even as much as 500% in one day.

For example, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) spiked in premarket on Friday and peaked up +319% before pulling back.

Source: Stocks To Trade

IMCC, 9/18/26, big percent gainer.

When stocks move like that, you only have to take a small amount to grow your small account nicely.

But you need to start learning the process right away, because in just 10 weeks, something HUGE is coming.

Are you ready?

Because 23-hour trading is coming in December.

This is the biggest change in the markets since I started trading.

And I think it’s going to put after-hours trading into overdrive (DOUBLE overdrive).

This is BIG.

When the 23-hour shift happens, it’s going to make the PDT rule ending look like a kid’s ride at the fair.

The end of the PDT rule made this year one of the best summers for traders in memory.

I think 23-hour trading is going to be bigger.

Here’s what you should do…

• Focus on staying safe in the beginning. • Focus on the process and learn to take singles. • But also understand that huge shifts are happening in front of your eyes and you MUST prepare now.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily