Why We Haven’t Reached a Market Bottom Yet

On Thursday, a Barron’s article declared: “It might not feel like it, but a new bull market in stocks is underway…”

It’s true that the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its best single-day performance since 1933 on March 24 … and then it continued to rally for the next two days.

So is it time for us all to breathe a sigh of relief? Is this bear market starting to turn around?

Not so fast…

The Safest Places for Your Money Now

In this installment of Your Money Matters, you’ll see the chart that proves this bear still has teeth. You’ll also discover China’s biggest problem right now and how that could spell disaster for all of us.

But it’s not all bad news…

Despite the downturn, some sectors continue to outperform the market. Find out which ones have proven to be the safest for investors … and if they’re still a good bet.

To watch this newest video, click here or click the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

