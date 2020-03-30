Sometimes things need to get exponentially worse before they get exponentially better.

We already started to see that last week when the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 21.3% in just three days.

It was the biggest three-day gain since 1931.

In today’s 16-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Jeff Yastine and I explain why it’s the beginning of the end of the coronavirus … and why right now is the perfect time to buy stocks.

