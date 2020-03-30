Historic 21% Rally — The End of the Coronavirus
Sometimes things need to get exponentially worse before they get exponentially better.
We already started to see that last week when the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 21.3% in just three days.
It was the biggest three-day gain since 1931.
In today’s 16-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Jeff Yastine and I explain why it’s the beginning of the end of the coronavirus … and why right now is the perfect time to buy stocks.
