Historic 21% Rally — The End of the Coronavirus

Ian King

Sometimes things need to get exponentially worse before they get exponentially better.

We already started to see that last week when the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 21.3% in just three days.

It was the biggest three-day gain since 1931.

In today’s 16-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Jeff Yastine and I explain why it’s the beginning of the end of the coronavirus … and why right now is the perfect time to buy stocks.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

