We saw in April and May that, despite one economic setback after another, the market continued to climb higher.

And now, even with record high unemployment and civil unrest across the country, stocks are poised for an even bigger rally.

One where the major indexes will return to their February highs … and then keep on soaring upward.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Ian King and I discuss why this market is unstoppable … and how you can position your portfolio now to make the biggest profits later.

