Tesla: To Infinity and Beyond?

After this weekend, I’m confident there’s nothing Elon Musk can’t do.

The guy is a pure genius.

On Saturday, he made history. He heads up SpaceX, which became the first private company to send astronauts into outer space — an American company, with American astronauts, from American soil.

It was truly incredible.

Ten million people watched the launch as it was livestreamed.

After NASA had to postpone the original launch on Wednesday due to inclement weather, this one came down to the wire once again. The final “all clear” from the rain wasn’t given until seven minutes before the launch.

It was a sight to be seen.

Everything from the spaceship’s narrow design to the big monitors in the cockpit, to the spacesuits themselves, was completely different from nine years ago — during the last manned launch from America in 2011.

Tesla’s (NYSE: TSLA) sleek look was seen all over the place. Musk also owns Tesla, the all-electric carmaker, which has revolutionized the way we travel in our cars. Now, Musk’s SpaceX is working with NASA to revolutionize the way we travel to space.

The astronauts even rode in a Tesla Model X to the launch site. And the big touchscreens in the cockpit were similar to the driver’s console of every Tesla — all screens, no buttons.

It was a great branding moment for Elon Musk to intertwine these two great companies — I see more of that in the future.

Musk even mentioned on Jay Leno’s Garage that the upcoming Tesla Roadster will have an option for rocket thrusters, courtesy of SpaceX. They’ll be hidden behind the license plate and will pop out only when necessary.

We already know SpaceX is headed to infinity and beyond, as Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear would put it.

But will it bring Tesla along for the ride?

Tesla has struggled to overcome hurdles like profitability. And that has weighed on the company and the stock, creating major uncertainties about whether the company can continue to make enough money.

Today I’ll explain what this historical moment for SpaceX means for the future of Tesla.

Tesla Will Benefit From the SpaceX Launch

Now, aside from Musk’s historical space launch, he has been busy making appearances on CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage and Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

I checked out both over the weekend.

And, when including the space launch, I can officially say I’m blown away about the potential it means for Musk’s one publicly traded company, Tesla.

All of his other projects and ideas remain private companies. Tesla is the only way to publicly invest in the exposure that SpaceX is bringing to Elon Musk and to the electric vehicle brand.

Tesla doesn’t have the same growth potential as SpaceX, because we are not investing directly into SpaceX. But as these companies combine on more projects, like rocket thrusters in cars, it will bring a “cool” factor to Tesla that you can’t price in.

While betting on the stock to be higher in the future is a no brainer, it won’t be a straight shot higher like his Falcon 9 rocket.

There’s going to be some ups and downs and even delays.

This historic launch had to scrub the first official time spot and move to Saturday because of the bad weather. And just one day before the manned launch, SpaceX experienced a huge explosion at their Texas launch facility with a Starship prototype.

But when I step back and look at everything Elon has going on — from SpaceX, to Tesla, Neuralink and The Boring Company — Tesla may be the biggest beneficiary.

Here’s why.

Don’t Bet Against Tesla Today

Everyone gets caught up on the fundamentals of the company. What’s the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, debt levels, and does it have enough cash flow?

And Tesla has been caught up in that debate for years now.

Some investors look at the balance sheet and the revenues and see that Tesla could run into trouble if sales begin to slump — they could even go bankrupt.

While that’s true for all companies, Tesla is one of particular interest because it’s priced at extremely high valuations. Investors expect nothing but good things from the company. And as the fundamental analysts rightly point out, that can be dangerous if Tesla’s business slows.

But when you look at what Tesla is doing and the potential growth in the near future, it doesn’t make sense to look at the company’s fundamentals, even today.

After seeing how eager Elon Musk is to combine the technology from one company to another — rocket thrusters and design — there isn’t a car company on this planet I would want to have a stake in more than Tesla.

With these major technological revolutions at his fingertips, Tesla shares are on a path to infinity and beyond — you just have to be along for the ride.

