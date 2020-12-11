 be_ixf;ym_202012 d_11; ct_50

U.S. Stocks Can’t Weather Another Storm — Look to Europe and Asia for Deals

Ted Bauman

Dec 11, 2020

1 minute, 22 second read

Stock benchmarks raced to all-time highs this week while COVID-19 continued to ravage the economy. The result? Price-to-earnings ratios we haven’t seen since the height of the dot-com bubble and eve of the Great Depression.

One widely held view says this is totally normal … interest rates this low support these stock prices.

But in today’s video I show you the giant hole in that argument … and it’s the reason the big profits are waiting for you outside the U.S. stock market.

Low Interest Rates Aren’t Enough

Watch today’s video to see the evidence that smart investors will look abroad for big returns. You’ll also discover:

  • The charts that prove low interest rates don’t justify the current sky-high stock prices. (4:04-9:24)
  • Why vaccine-boosted expectations of future earnings are a danger to your portfolio. (12:40-14:46)
  • And where to look for the next profit opportunities. (14:46-15:51)

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

Kind regards,

Turn Your Images On

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

