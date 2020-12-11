You’re Up 52% With Charles Mizrahi Today

“If I weren’t doing this every day, I’d be finding a way to do it anyway,” Charles said during our team meeting this week.

That sort of comment stands out to me. Charles — our resident veteran analyst and founder of Alpha Investor — genuinely enjoys helping people grow their wealth. He’d be doing this even if he weren’t doing it professionally.

It’s why he sends us your feedback when the team is brainstorming projects in our Slack workspace. Take a look at what he sent us last week:

“This is why I tap dance to work,” he later told us.

We love that energy. It’s what’s behind every bit of research we put out there, after all. So given all that, we’d like to brag about Charles — and you — a little today.

Congrats! You Beat the Market

Back in October 2019, he reminded you to never invest in a company that you don’t understand. You want to invest in companies with clear-cut businesses — in great companies for pennies on the dollar.

Instead of a hyped-up tech stock that day, Charles recommended his readers take a look at the Vanguard Information Technology Fund (NYSE: VGT). This fund holds a basket of technology companies — many of our favorites. That includes Microsoft, Intel and Apple.

Since Charles mentioned it, the fund has gone up nearly 52%. That’s an incredible gain from a free trade. The overall stock market, as measured by the S&P 500, has gone up less than half as much — just 21%.

That’s one of the reasons I’m so excited to be a part of this American Investor Today team. Experienced investors like Charles Mizrahi — and our technical expert, Chad Shoop — have led subscribers into some incredible opportunities.

So, congrats if you’ve been able to take advantage.

If you have, we want to hear from you! If you’ve been making trades based on our advice, we want to know about it. Reach out to us at AmericanInvestor@BanyanHill.com. Let us know about your favorite piece of advice.

In the meantime, let’s catch up on what our team has been talking about this week…

We have a lot of exciting things coming to you — and the rest of the American Investor Today family — in 2021. We hope you’re as excited as we are.

Regards,

Annie Stevenson

Managing Editor, American Investor Today