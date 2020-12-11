 be_ixf;ym_202012 d_11; ct_50

SPAC Mania — Watch This Before You Buy

Steve Fernandez

SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, are all the rage right now.

They’re sort of like initial public offerings but are better in many cases. And they help hot tech companies, such as electric vehicle makers, get to the market sooner rather than later.

However, we’re starting to see a SPAC bubble forming. And that means you need to be careful about buying these investment vehicles.

In today’s Market Insights video, I explain why SPACs are so popular and what aspects you need to look at before you invest in them:

