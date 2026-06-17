Welcome to another short trading week.

On Friday, the market will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.

During short trading weeks, the volatility in the stock market can reach a fever pitch. It’s a perfect catalyst for our small-cap sector.

When there’s less time to profit in the market, degenerate traders greedily try to squeeze out the same amount of profits in a shorter time frame.

That’s what contributes to the volatility.

Instead of getting caught up in the hype, my students and I lay in wait with the same trading patterns we’ve used over and over again.

And we let this volatility carry us to new heights.

A short trading week means that last week’s $1k profits could turn into $2k trades with this week’s volatility.

Look at some of my recent trades below. I’m looking for these same setups again!

Source: Stocks To Trade

My biggest winners over 20+ years have happened over the weekend, like this $CAST trade, where you just buy the right play on a Friday and sell on Monday.

Source: Stocks To Trade

$RGNT: The latest to go FULL supernova thanks to no PDT rule & an overpopulation of the invasive species of short sellers.

I’m not promising myself larger profits…

I’m simply tweaking my strategy to prepare for larger stock spikes.

The Biggest Trade Opportunity This Week

Intraweek, I’m looking for the same setups as always.

• Breakout patterns. • Panic dip buy patterns. • Regular dip buy patterns. • Etc.

And the stocks that spike this week will have the same characteristics as always.

• Recent news. • Low float. • Low share price. • High trading volume.

But there’s one pattern that I’m most excited for…

The #1 setup that I’m looking for during this short trading week.

Here’s the play:

Every weekend, the market closes. And traders use the downtime to reset and scan for runners that they missed the week before.

A handful of these traders will buy shares of Friday’s most promising stock spikes. And when the orders execute on Monday morning, the stocks push higher.

With the help of my Weekend Trader pattern, my students and I buy shares on Friday afternoon and sell into the Monday spike.

Due to the market holiday this week, we’re looking for the same pattern, but on Thursday.

There will be traders who close their laptops early on Thursday to kick back and fire up the grill.

Which means, we’ve got a three-day weekend to help lure in even more lazy buyers than the typical weekend.

Now, we only get a few opportunities like this every year. When a market holiday perfectly lines up to create a long weekend.

We have to take advantage of it.

When the market was closed in observance of Memorial Day, I bought shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) the Friday before.

Read my trade notes below:

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results. But there’s another long-weekend trade opportunity only a few days away.

For all my side-hustle traders … This is the only setup that matters right now.

You don’t need to watch the market all week. Just pay attention on Thursday afternoon.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily