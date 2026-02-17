There was a collective sigh of relief the first few years of ChatGPT…

Users described it as a glorified autocomplete. Businesses found that most AI implementations still needed an employee to hold its hand.

But that was three years ago. And in the tech sector, things happen fast.

Earlier this February, the CEO of Hyperwrite dropped an essay on Twitter that’s now been viewed over 40 million times.

Here’s his message: AI can do all of his technical work now. With almost no oversight. He walks away from his computer for four hours and comes back to find the job done. And he says it’s “done well.”

“We’re not making predictions. We’re telling you what already occurred in our own jobs, and warning you that you’re next.”

Jobs that don’t involve physical labor are most at risk.

Anthropic’s CEO predicts AI could wipe out up to 50% of white-collar, entry-level jobs within one to five years.

Which means these next few years are crucial … starting RIGHT NOW.

Don’t wait for AI to come knocking at your place of work. Get ahead of the trend and diversify your stream of income.

The stock market is full of opportunities. And everyone else already seems to be climbing on board…

In January 2026, U.S. equity markets shattered monthly records with over $1 trillion in shares traded daily. Volume for the month jumped 50% year-over-year.

While AI threatens to automate desk work, the market is exponentially rewarding those who capitalize on one-sided volatility.

Take control of your financial future.

It’s not necessarily about getting rich, this is about stability. Some of my millionaire students still trade as a side hustle to supplement their day jobs.

We’re insulating ourselves from a changing job market and reaping the resulting gains.

AI Automation Is Coming

The AI panic isn’t coming. It’s already here.

Ford’s CEO just announced AI will “replace literally half of all white-collar workers.”

Microsoft’s data shows 5 million white-collar jobs facing extinction, including management analysts, customer service reps, sales engineers, etc.

Salesforce’s CEO claims AI is already doing 50% of the company’s workload.

The real issue is the kind of job that’s disappearing. We’re talking about entry-level work that helps employees move up the ladder.

Without these crucial ladder rungs, there’s no way to climb.

Workers are effectively shut out of higher-paying jobs because they can’t find employment that gives them the entry-level skills.

And thus, we’ve entered an era of side hustles.

Everyone’s trying to make an extra buck as inflation pressure persists, and prospects in the labor market shrink.

Turn to the stock market. Trading activity is booming right now.

For example:

Zero-day options are exploding in popularity. SPX 0DTE averaged roughly 2.3 million contracts a day in 2025 and made up about 59% of that product’s volume.

At the same time, U.S. ETFs pulled in a record $1.4 trillion during 2025. It marked the second straight year that ETF inflows topped $1 trillion, following $1.1 trillion in 2024.

Across the market, trading activity is up.

And that means more opportunity for traders who know how to recognize key setups.

My Process for Success in the Market

You don’t need fifty tactics.

You just need a simple playbook to use on the hottest stocks every day. And the discipline to stick to it.

I start before the bell. The biggest stock spikes of the day usually begin during premarket hours.

I always scan for the top percent gainers that have fresh catalysts: Earnings, contracts, filings, trial updates, etc.

If it’s a former runner, even better. Past spikers can spike again.

Then I look for one of my patterns in the price action:

• Breakouts. • Dip buys. • Panic price action. • Dip and rips.

These patterns repeat in the market because people are predictable during times of high stress.

I’ve used the same patterns to trade for over two decades. And with all the volatility in the market, the same spikes are growing even bigger.

With AI compressing white-collar jobs and liquidity surging through the market, there’s no better time to build a skill at trading.

Insulate your income. Only trade the best setups. Stay disciplined. The upside takes care of itself.

