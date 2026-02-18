We perfected it.

The best trading strategy in the stock market right now.

Almost every day last week, we saw stocks that followed this pattern. And this week, it’s the only setup you need to pay attention to.

Forget combing through CNN and CNBC articles about what the Magnificent 7 are up to.

Those stocks are too expensive and move too slowly. They don’t offer enough opportunity for small accounts.

Instead, my students and I target stocks that run +50% in a matter of hours.

That’s our window of opportunity.

And with a recurring trade pattern, we can limit our risk while pulling gains that rival an entire year’s investment in the SPY.

Plus, you don’t need to quit your job to watch the market all day long. As I mentioned, these moves only take a couple of hours.

Ladies and gentlemen…

This is the perfect trade pattern for side hustlers.

Stock Market Power Hours

I talk a lot about the importance of premarket and after-hours setups.

• The momentum is cleaner because of the absence of heavy intraday trading volume. • There aren’t volatility halts to break up a perfectly good chart. • And it’s when the best catalysts are announced.

But recently, I’ve noticed a leader between the two time frames.

During premarket hours, we find a lot of the best runners of the day because that’s when most of the news is announced.

But there are two major issues with premarket trading.

First, it’s early in the morning.

I’m on the other side of the world right now. And due to the time difference, premarket hours are more attractive than they would be if I was in the U.S.

A lot of my students have a difficult time waking up early. And I completely understand.

Second, brokers open at different times in the morning.

That means a would-be spiker during premarket might not run because there isn’t enough volume in the market yet. Not enough brokers are open and trading.

Or maybe a stock is ready to spike, but a random bearish order directly when a broker opens causes the chart to fail.

The sudden increase of volume throughout premarket hours acts similarly to volatility halts that break up a perfectly good price chart.

As a result, I’m encouraging all of my students to watch the market close at 4 p.m. ET and after-hours momentum.

There are still news announcements during after hours, like earnings updates, and it’s later in the day, so you don’t have to cut into your sleep schedule.

Plus, all the brokers are open. Everyone who wants to trade during after-hours already has access.

5 Examples Show the Hottest Time to Trade in the Market

I’ve got five examples from last week, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

On February 9, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) spiked 75% into after-hours alongside news of an engagement with LifeSci Capital to explore alternatives that maximize shareholder value.

The price spiked another 88% during after hours on February 10.

These were back-to-back moves on the same stock during the hottest time to trade in the market.

Source: StocksToTrade

QNCX chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

On February 11 during after hours, Fastly Inc. (FSLY) spiked 34% with the announcement of record fourth quarter and full year financial results.

The price continued much higher over the next two days.

Source: StocksToTrade

FSLY chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

On February 12, Haoxin Holdings Limited (HXHX) spiked 70% into after-hours, continuing the momentum it built intraday.

The stock didn’t announce any news. But it has a history of running in December 2025, and the float is only 2.3 million shares.

Those factors, plus the intraday momentum, was enough to make it a solid trade setup.

Source: StocksToTrade

HXHX chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

Also on February 12, Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) spiked 47% into after-hours with a bullish earnings announcement.

Similar to the other earnings-announcement spike, FSLY, the price pushed higher into the next day.

Some of these after-hours spikes turn into terrific multi-day moves.

After trading the first run, make sure to set alerts at key levels and keep it on your watchlist.

Source: StocksToTrade

CRSR chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

Stop Making Excuses. Start Watching at 4 p.m.

I just showed you five setups from ONE week.

• 75% • 88% • 34% • 70% • 47%

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results. But, these are real gains in the market.

You don’t need to wake up at 6 a.m. for premarket hours. You don’t need to stare at charts during your 9-to-5.

You just need to open your computer at 4 p.m. ET when the market closes and after-hours trading begins.

That’s our window.

Make sure your charts show after-hours price action.

It’s when all the brokers are open, the volume is strong but not out of control, and we still see news catalysts to propel the stock higher.

This after-hours pattern is working RIGHT NOW. I see it almost every day.

You can keep holding the SPY, and hope for 10% this year, or you can spend a few hours after work today hunting for huge stock spikes that can actually flip your account … you know, within this lifetime.

Build your watchlist from intraday strength. Keep an eye on the news.

And when 4 p.m. hits, make sure you’re ready.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily