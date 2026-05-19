Last week, there were literally dozens of SOLID plays.

If you missed it, don’t feel bad.

It’s important just to witness and learn from giant supernovas so you can be better prepared for the next great trade.

So, even if you just watched (or studied them in your spare time)…

You’re already preparing better than most.

When you’re prepared, it opens up opportunities.

But most new traders get four things wrong.

Let’s fix that right now…

There Will ALWAYS Be Another Great Play

For example…

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK) went from the $1s to the $11s in two days…

Source: Stocks To Trade

WOK 05/8/26 to 5/15/26 pennystock supernova.

The question is, will you be FULLY prepared to capitalize on a trade like this when you see it?

Most people don’t prepare ahead of time when they decide to start trading.

That’s like stepping into the ring with an experienced boxer (except WITHOUT training).

Pay attention, because last week was epic.

And with the PDT rule ending next month, this could be just the beginning…

4 Tips to Capitalize On the Next Great Play

You must build your knowledge account BEFORE consistently growing your brokerage account.

If you’re already doing these four things, keep it up. If not, start today…

No. 1: Recognize What an Awesome Setup Looks Like

If you haven’t studied awesome setups from the past, how can you expect to recognize them in real-time?

Dreamland Limited (TDIC) was another EPIC short squeeze last week.

It went from the $2s to $30s in one day.

Source: Stocks To Trade

TDIC 05/8/26-5/15/26 pennystock supernova.

SO many big short sellers blew up accounts on TDIC.

If you saw TDIC, did you recognize what was happening in real time? And do you know how to trade it?

It’s SUPER important to study the past.

Scammers and fake gurus knock me for this, but it’s one of the best ways to learn.

So is watching supernovas as they happen…

No. 2: Witness Speed and Volatility In Real Time

TDIC was a fast mover when shorts got squeezed.

Here’s another example:

J-Star Holding Co. Ltd (YMAT) squeezed from roughly $1 to $2.21 in 40 minutes on May 14.

YMAT 05/8-15/26 pennystock supernova.

Without watching this kind of volatility in real time, it’s almost impossible to understand how to trade it.

Especially considering how fast it came down in after-hours trading.

In other words, you need to put in screen time.

That’s also how you’ll…

No. 3: Learn Key Levels to Watch

There are so many ways you could do this….

• Websites with support & resistance. • You could use old-school Fibonacci Retracement. • There’s Moving Averages and Pivot Points…

Personally, I use VWAP and then eyeball key levels (like where resistance becomes support).

For example, check out the Eason Technology Limited (DXF) chart below.

Can you see why $1.20ish was a key level where resistance became support?

Source: Stocks To Trade

DXF 05/8/26-5/15/26 pennystock supernova key levels.

Finally, there’s one thing I keep hearing over and over from students…

“Tim, I can’t trade that stock. My broker won’t let me.”

So, I’ll make this simple…

No. 4: Use the Right Broker So You Can Trade

You might need to call your broker (you might even have to switch).

But I can assure you one thing…

If your broker doesn’t let you trade the fastest-moving, most volatile stocks in the market…

It’s going to take you a LOT longer to grow your account.

So, choose wisely and be willing to switch (I’ve switched brokers MANY times).

Don’t let a broker decide whether you will achieve your dreams.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily