Last week was a “fire at will” market.

Everything in our small-cap sector was spiking.

Just look at the runners from Friday:

These are 50%+ intraday stock spikes.

And there’s one thing in common among every move…

• From STAK Inc. (STAK) on Monday last week (a 170% spike)… • To Decent Holding Inc. (DXST) on Friday (a 140% spike)…

It’s the same pattern, over and over again.

I’ve traded with this framework for over 20 years. It’s the same framework my 50+ millionaire students use to trade. And it isn’t changing anytime soon.

Learn the strategy, and you can reuse it on this week’s newest stock spikes.

The Best Trade Setups

When a stock runs 100%+ intraday, it’s easier to take 10% – 20%.

Especially when you consider that most blue-chip stocks only move a few % every day.

It’s impossible to trade NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) for a 10% intraday gain when it only moves 3%.

Over time, those 10% gains add up.

Too many traders lose their heads when they see a 100%+ stock spike…

We don’t need to swing for the fence on each run. We don’t need to aim for 100% profits (that’s a recipe for disaster).

Instead, aim for taking 10% gains into the strongest part of the spike.

It’s amazing what a simple process like this can do for your account. Even for traders who start small.

One of my students, Jack Kellogg, started with just $7,500 in 2017… As of March 2026, he has $24.5 million in profits (including losses).

He used to be a valet driver. Now he’s on the bow of a fishing boat in Florida using StarLink to catch megalodon-sized gains:

Jack’s fishing and using the #laptoplifestyle to trade from ANYWHERE!

Never underestimate the possibilities of a small account (when it’s equipped with the right strategy).

Our Plan for This Week

The market will try to tempt you.

It will show you illusions of “could-be” stock spikes and lie to you about half-baked entries.

Your job is to put the blinders on.

These are the only setups to look for:

Low float runners, with a catalyst, that are setting up for a breakout to new highs.

Let’s look at last week’s examples…

As always, past performance does not indicate future results, but these are the patterns to watch.

From Monday, STAK spiked 170% due to the war in Iran (it’s an oil stock). It showed a float of 13 million shares.

Look at the intraday breakout below:

STAK chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

From Friday, DXST spiked 140% after announcing an AI-powered senior care platform. It had a float of 25 million shares.

DXST chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

I have two important notes about the moves on STAK and DXST:

1. We’re aiming for stocks with a float fewer than 10 million shares. But 13 and 25 million are close enough. The low supply of shares helps prices spike higher when demand increases.

1. These stocks consolidated at different distances from the breakout level before pushing higher, but it’s still the same breakout pattern. The uniqueness of each stock spike directly impacts our entries and stop-loss levels.

There’s a science to this.

My millionaire students and I use the same framework every day.

The runners will keep coming. This market hands us new trade opportunities every single week.

The only question is whether you’ll show up to take them.

Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily