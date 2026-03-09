We’re in the first few days of an escalating war in Iran…

• The UAE defence ministry says it’s responding to more Iranian missile and drone threats. • Explosions were reported in Qatar and Bahrain. • Azerbaijan says it’s preparing “retaliatory measures” after being attacked by two Iranian drones • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he will send four fighter jets to Qatar to strengthen defensive operations.

Trump himself said the war could last weeks.

As a result, I’m prepared for more volatility from the oil market and defense stocks.

For example, last week the U.S. Navy tapped a little-known AI company for its drone-mounted defenses that counter hostile Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS”).

This is a wartime business deal.

One of the strongest catalysts in the history of the market.

U.S. Navy Partnership

On March 5, Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) announced that America First Defense (“AFD”) secured a license for its Detachable Drone Highjacker (“DDH”).

It’s a drone-mounted electronic warfare payload that’s designed to neutralize drone threats through targeted cyber operations.

Drone warfare escalated when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

And we’re already seeing footage of drone strikes from the Middle East.

This defense-contract catalyst is in the middle of an active war where drones are being used to attack oil infrastructure, shoot at UAE refineries, and threaten allies across the entire region.

Now, AFD is still a private company. So it’s not listed on the stock market.

But GXAI is a public company. And it announced a 19.99% stake in AFD on March 3, just days before the recent licensing announcement with the Navy.

GXAI spiked 102% in premarket due to the Navy licensing news.

I pulled a 15% gain from this premarket spike.

It followed my breakout pattern perfectly.

And it could do it again today…

The Next Trade

The breakout pattern is one of the easiest to recognize for new traders.

• A stock spikes with a catalyst. • It eventually reaches a high and pulls back. • The price consolidates. • Then it surges toward the previous highs.

With this strategy, we can trade the most explosive price action on every new stock spike.

Here’s a better look at the pattern on GXAI from March 5:

Source: StocksToTrade

GXAI chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

Look at a chart of GXAI and look for the most recent highs.

That’s your resistance level.

If the price consolidates and pushes toward that level again, it’s game time.

You can either:

• Buy in anticipation of the breakout. And use a lower support level for a stop loss. • Or buy after the breakout is confirmed. And use the breakout level for a stop loss.

Don’t get greedy.

My 15% gain from GXAI rivals the 17% gain on the SPY over the entirety of 2025.

That’s almost a year’s worth of profits in a single morning…

The conflict in Iran isn’t over. GXAI sits at the intersection of AI and defense during an active wartime catalyst.

That combination doesn’t come around often. Take advantage of this volatility.

