On February 25, during after hours, NVIDIA (NVDA) beat revenue expectations by more than $2 billion.

And the next morning, the stock fell 5%.

Read that again.

A company posts blockbuster earnings, one of the biggest beats of the year, and Wall Street’s response is to sell it.

This is the world’s most valuable company. The darling of the AI boom. The stock every CNBC talking head screamed about for three years straight. And it can’t catch a bid after a monster quarter.

What does that mean? Is this the prick that pops the AI bubble? Has doomsday finally arrived?

Don’t bury your cash in the backyard just yet…

NVDA’s earnings show us something very important. Something about how this market actually works.

Something we can use to find meaningful gains.

I’ve seen this play out thousands of times. Newbies buy the earnings headline and wonder why they’re down the next day.

The setups I watch, they don’t have this issue…

Forget NVDA’s earnings announcement. There are easier setups to trade in the market.

NVDA Earnings Reaction

When a stock is worth $4.5 trillion, every hedge fund, pension fund, sovereign wealth fund, and Wall Street bank has skin in the game.

These aren’t retail traders buying a few shares…

These are institutional giants running high-frequency algorithms, trading both sides of the move, trying to extract profits from every up and down tick.

They don’t care about the earnings headline. They only care about their trading model, their spread, and their exit.

By the time NVDA reported earnings, the “good news” was already baked into the price. Wall Street watches NVDA all day long, every day. They knew this was coming.

The earnings beat wasn’t a surprise: it was the finish line.

And the second the news dropped, the smart money started selling into the enthusiasm of every newbie who stayed up late to watch the report drop.

That’s how blue-chips work. Too many eyes, too many competing interests, too much noise. The picture gets muddied fast.

But if we look in an opposite area of the market…

What happens when a small-cap stock with thin coverage, minimal institutional ownership, and zero hype posts a genuine bullish catalyst?

Without an army of algorithms trading against you, the move is much cleaner.

Fewer eyes on a stock means less interference between the catalyst and the resulting spike.

As a small-account trader, with no hope of beating Wall Street’s trading firms, that’s where I focus my efforts.

The Best Trade Setups

On February 26, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) announced the launch of a structured bitcoin allocation strategy they called the “Genius Plan.”

It’s a small-cap company with only 9 million shares in the float. And the share price started below $1.

The stock spiked 200% as a result of the news:

Source: StocksToTrade

AEHL chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

It might not be obvious to you… But this stock followed my trade pattern perfectly.

The price showed obvious resistance at $1 per share after spiking to that level during premarket.

And all morning it consolidated below that level.

Then, just after 11:30 a.m. ET ,the stock exploded upward and halted due to the volatility.

Look at the chart again with the breakout level drawn at $1:

Source: StocksToTrade

AEHL chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

While past performance does not indicate future results, this was a perfect breakout setup.

There wasn’t an institutional army trading against us. Just a clean catalyst, a breakout over $1 intraday, and a massive percent gain that rewarded traders who paid attention.

That’s the asymmetry I’ve been talking about and trading for 25 years.

Small-account traders don’t need NVDA. They need stocks appropriately sized for their account and their goals.

This is something most people get completely backward. They watch CNBC, they chase the biggest names, and they wonder why they keep losing to the house.

Wall Street trades big stocks because they have big money. That’s their game.

Small-account traders who play along are bringing a knife to a gunfight.

Match your stock to your account size. Match your strategy to your actual edge.

AEHL is the kind of setup where a small-account trader can move fast, find a strong trade, and get out with meaningful gains.

And it’s not the last one we’ll see…

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily