 be_ixf;ym_202109 d_10; ct_50

Select Page

Tesla’s Self-Driving EV Only Costs $25,000

Steve Fernandez

Posted by | Sep 10, 2021 | ,

33 second read

Tesla’s Self-Driving EV Only Costs $25,000

Today, I want to talk to you about Tesla’s $25,000 electric vehicle (EV) that’s apparently coming out in the next couple years.

Some people are calling it the “Model 2.” And the cool thing about it is there won’t be a steering wheel or pedals — the car will completely rely on autonomous driving.

At only $25,000, that’s a remarkable price for a fully self-driving vehicle.

In today’s Market Insights video, I discuss how the Model 2 will affect the EV market and what it means for tech investors.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Recommended For You

el salvador adopts bitcoin

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Day Is the Future of Money

retirement account stressful

Avoid Wall Street’s 5 “Retirement Killers”

Share This