Tesla’s Self-Driving EV Only Costs $25,000

Today, I want to talk to you about Tesla’s $25,000 electric vehicle (EV) that’s apparently coming out in the next couple years.

Some people are calling it the “Model 2.” And the cool thing about it is there won’t be a steering wheel or pedals — the car will completely rely on autonomous driving.

At only $25,000, that’s a remarkable price for a fully self-driving vehicle.

In today’s Market Insights video, I discuss how the Model 2 will affect the EV market and what it means for tech investors.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes