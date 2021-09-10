Renewables Resurgence? 4 Plays to Profit

After pulling back steadily for months, Thursday saw a big jump in renewables stocks.

This prompts the question: Is it time to start buying back into this sector?

Consider that solar produced less than 4% of the energy in the U.S. last year. Also consider that the Biden administration wants to take that level to 45% by 2050. That would be an enormous jump.

So, in today’s video, I answer that question … and then give details on how to go about it in a #smart way.

Tell Me What You Want to Hear About

When I record these videos, I choose my topic based on market events or news … exciting opportunities I’ve uncovered … or something interesting that’s caught my attention and that I feel could affect your investing fortunes.

But maybe it’s time to ask you what you’d like to hear about.

So, after you’ve watched today’s video, leave a comment. Tell me if there’s a particular topic you’d like me to cover next week. Let me know if you’re enjoying the videos. When you talk to me, I can better help you.

That’s how we stay smart and tough.

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter