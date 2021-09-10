No Wait, Can the S&P 500 Really Jump 2x From Here?

Mike Carr threw a Molotov cocktail of a prediction at us yesterday…

He said he expects the S&P 500 to cross 6,100 in the next 6 to 9 months.

That alone sounds lofty. But it’s nothing compared to what he said next.

Mike thinks the S&P 500 could melt up as high as 11,140 in the coming years.

Almost 150% higher from today’s levels.

The way Mike dropped this news yesterday caught me off guard.

I was shocked. I needed answers.

Could this really happen?

Even as the COVID delta variant rages across the country, new variants are popping up, and the Fed is about to start tapering bond purchases?

To answer those questions, I got Mike on the horn for an impromptu chat on the situation.

With the evidence Mike brought to the table, I have to say, I’m convinced.

We’re likely in for a bull run to end all bull runs.

And all of us have to prepare NOW.

Check out the video below for the full story…

Now, I’ve known Mike for a long time. It isn’t like him to be so bullish.

He admits he’s firmly in the bearish camp when it comes to stocks. There are fundamental, unignorable economic issues that will one day pull the rug out from under this bull market.

But the reality is, staying married to a bearish bias through a raging bull market is a good way to get blown up.

It only pays to be a bear when that spectacular and terrible melt-up moment comes.

Until that happens, Mike says you want to grab the bull by both horns.

We’re going to keep an eye on this situation as it unfolds, and keep bringing you the top options guidance to take advantage of this move.

Ciao,



Chris Cimorelli

Chief Editor, True Options Master