Jobless Numbers Fall: Is the Economy Back to Normal?

The COVID-19 delta variant is still raging throughout the U.S. — but it’s not causing huge rounds of layoffs like the original virus strain did in 2020.

That being said, millions of Americans are still jobless. And paradoxically, employers are having trouble filling open positions.

In the job market, demand is outpacing supply.

According to a September 8 The Wall Street Journal article, August job postings on Indeed.com were up 39% over the prior month. In July, there were about 83 workers for every 100 job openings.

Until the delta variant slows down, it’s unlikely that hiring will pick up at the rate employers need.

Fears of getting sick, as well as the constant need for childcare, are still keeping a large percentage of the U.S. labor pool at home.

Employers are responding to these concerns by offering more remote positions, raising wages, offering large sign-on bonuses and floating other perks to attract workers.

And there’s preliminary evidence that these incentives may be working: Weekly jobless claims just reached a new low.

There were 310,000 claims for the week of August 29 to September 4. That’s the lowest the number has been in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic!

Only time will tell if these incentives will truly be the catalyst for getting Americans back to work over the next several months.

This Week’s Featured Topics

Our experts touched on several different topics for your investments this week.

Here Comes the Goldilocks Economy

“Goldilocks economy” describes the ideal state for an economic system — one that’s not so hot that it causes inflation, but not so cold that it causes a slowdown. When the U.S. economy finds this “sweet spot,” the stock market tends to stay in a bullish uptrend … and there are signs that we might be there right now.

Tesla’s “Model 2” Is 38% Cheaper Than Other Cars

Tesla wants to launch a fully autonomous electric vehicle (EV) by 2023. Tentatively named the Model 2, this car’s price could be 38% lower than other cars. This will be good for EV production overall — but even better for companies that make the components EVs can’t function without.

Why El Salvador’s Bitcoin Day Is the Future of Money

On Tuesday, El Salvador became the first country in the world to recognize bitcoin as legal tender. This was an exciting development for crypto bulls — but presented a lot of problems for Salvadoran citizens. Despite the rocky start in El Salvador, cryptos offer huge wealth opportunities for low-earning nations.

Tesla’s Self-Driving EV Only Costs $25,000

Some people are calling Tesla’s new EV the “Model 2.” The cool thing about it is there won’t be a steering wheel or pedal — the car will completely rely on autonomous driving. And at only $25,000, the Model 2 is remarkably cheap. In this video, Steve Fernandez discusses how the Model 2 will affect the EV market and what it means for tech investors.

