Stock Market Rotation: Buy These Sectors as They Rocket Past Amazon

Smart investors go for higher returns. That goes without saying. The tough part, of course, is where to find those big gains.

In today’s video, Ted and Clint Lee give you three ideas to beat the market. Not just the market, in fact…

A number of sectors have already outperformed the likes of Amazon in recent weeks … and they’re primed to soar in the coming year.

You may be surprised to find out what they are…

Look Where Others Don’t

Companies initially beaten down by the pandemic now present a huge opportunity … and it has nothing to do with blind optimism about getting COVID-19 under control.

In today’s edition of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint Lee tell you where to find tomorrow’s big winners.

This week, you’ll find out:

Why the headlines miss an important driver of this market rotation … in one chart. (0:55-2:15)

Just how much Amazon has underperformed these six sectors over the past month and why. (2:15-3:33)

This may be the last country you have on your investment radar. Find out why you shouldn’t overlook an international opportunity that’s poised to generate big gains. (3:37-6:34)

It’s the perfect time to buy into this “sleeper sector” — one of Ted’s favorite asset classes … but be wary of these segments. (6:35-11:10)

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter