Look to Small-Cap Stocks for 1,000% Returns

Brian Christopher

Oct 23, 2020

53 second read

When investors are worried that a recession is imminent — which has been the case for most of the year because of COVID-19 — small-cap stocks lag the market.

But once we get past COVID-19, at some point, we’ll see an acceleration in companies’ earnings like we haven’t seen since the end of the financial crisis.

In fact, it could be one of the biggest economic recoveries we’ve seen in the history of our country.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Ian King and I discuss how innovative companies are leading the way in the 2020s — and why small caps are where to go for 1,000% returns:

On October 29th, at 1 p.m. EDT, Ian will show you how you can use his proprietary investment strategy to identify small, innovative companies with stocks poised to skyrocket.

In fact, he’s willing to guarantee you at least one 1,000% gain in the next 12 months.

Register for FREE today by clicking here.

Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line

