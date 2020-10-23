On Monday, I argued that the stock market is bullish on the likelihood of a tax-and-spend government in January.

Many commenters reacted negatively — but against a point I wasn’t making!

In today’s video, I show you why, regardless of one’s opinions about taxes, investors should agree with Wall Street that government spending is the key to future profit opportunities.

It All Comes Down to Profits

If you want to make money in the stock market, you have to put ideology aside.

Earnings forecasts for the next year are based on an expectation that a new government will pump fiscal stimulus into the economy. Smart investors will act accordingly … even if they don’t like the source.

