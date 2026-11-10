Well, it finally happened.

Even though I was early with my warnings about a stock market crash…

I’ve been preparing students and readers for the past three weeks.

There are a lot of lessons to be learned from market corrections.

Especially when it happens like this…

On Thursday, November 5, the Nasdaq dropped more than 1200 points before 11 a.m. ET.

The INVESCO QQQ Trust (QQQ) shows just how fast panic sets in…

Source: Stocks To Trade

QQQ 11/5/26, 1-min candles, tech sell-off.

Again, I’ve been calling this for three weeks…

You were ready, right?

The Qs ended the day in correction territory, even after the bounce…

Source: Stocks To Trade

QQQ 3-month, daily candles, correction territory.

It was an ugly day.

When the market is crashing, the most important thing to remember is…

Do Your Best To Stay Safe

It’s crazy, right?

When there are tons of plays, it’s all I can do to encourage new traders to take advantage of the opportunities.

But when the S&P 500 Heat Map looks like this…

S&P 500 Heat Map, 11/5/26.

I can’t emphasize this enough:

It is WAY more important to stay safe than to trade just for the sake of trading.

You do not have to trade every day.

It’s okay to let Wall Street and more experienced traders battle it out.

In other words, if you are still a newbie, it’s okay to sit on the sidelines.

You do NOT have to trade during a crash. And you do NOT have to HODL…

In fact, in a crash, it’s good to remember one of the fundamental rules of trading.

Cash Is a Position

A financial planner will likely never say that to you. They’ll tell you to stay in the markets even when the VIX is spiking like this…

Source: Stocks To Trade

Cboe Volatility Index (VIX).

Let’s get real…

You can stay in cash and wait for better opportunities (once the overall market bottoms).

Keep making a watchlist and look for big percent gainers. Get ready for more morning panic dip buys.

But also understand this is not an excuse to stop studying.

In fact, you MUST learn from it and prepare for the next crash (and the next one after that).

You might be wondering…

“Is it over? Can it go any lower?”

I have no idea how low it will go. Can it go lower? Of course it can.

But anyone who says this correction won’t turn into a full-blown bear market is just guessing.

I don’t try to guess. Ever.

Even three weeks ago, I called it a potential market crash based on all the signs.

And I admitted it when I was wrong. Turns out I was just early, right?

What Comes Next…

Everything I teach is based on experience. What happened last week wasn’t new (and there were signs).

Wherever you are on your journey, be VERY careful over the coming days.

Again, there will be opportunities.

But consider trading small (or paper trading) so you can focus on the process.

Especially if this is your first market crash.

Remember, a market crash flushes out overleveraged speculators.

It also creates buying opportunities.

And, ultimately, it’s healthy for the market. It brings stock valuations back in line when they’re insanely overpriced.

For those of us trading small stocks conservatively, it’s like a reset.

I know a LOT of great traders who’ve been struggling recently.

A big correction would help heal the market.

Stay safe out there.

🛟Safety Check: I’ve been warning you about a potential market crash for weeks. Now that stocks are selling off, the BIG question is: What comes next? Three of my colleagues believe November 16 could bring an even bigger market shake-up. They’re revealing why — and where they see potential opportunities — at the Final Reckoning Summit. To stay safe, you have to be prepared. So watch this NOW.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily