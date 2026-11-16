They say that good things come to those who wait… (And to those who adapt to this simple trick I’ll show you below.)

But have you ever waited for the perfect setup … then waited and waited?

Patience is important as a trader. But if you want to make the most of the opportunities that come your way, you’ve got to keep an open mind.

The market won’t bend to your will.

It will rarely (if ever) send you the exact play you’re looking for.

Instead, you’ve got to listen to the market, keep an eye on things, and adjust your plans based on what you see.

As a teacher, one of my biggest goals is to help you learn to think for yourselves.

This is super important because to be able to adapt to the market, you have to be self-sufficient.

But sometimes, traders get into a rut. They get too stuck in their methods and aren’t open to the natural evolution of the market.

For instance, say that you’re looking at first green day setups.

If you’re too caught up in looking for specifics, like stocks that fall into a specific price range, you could be missing all sorts of opportunities.

Listen to the Market

Trading isn’t like fast food. You can’t customize your burger or add fries. You’ve got to be open to the variations that the market is presenting.

To be clear: I am NOT saying you should stop looking for perfect setups.

My millionaire student Mark Croock says the key traits of successful trading are: Be humble, patient, disciplined, protect, protect, protect and wait for the right setups.

See how Mark escaped the 9-5 and hit the million-dollar milestone here!

However, you need to be open to the fact that, like in life, trading opportunities are sometimes slightly different from how you might think they’ll be.

So yes: look for your ideal setup.

But at the same time, don’t ignore what the market is telling you.

The Market Evolves … Can You Adapt?

You can’t make the market do what you want. You also can’t count on a setup to continue working the same way forever.

Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of after-hours and pre-market trading.

And loving the volatility.

Because I recognize certain plays for what they are.

I’m not going to hold them long-term… It’s not an investment… It’s just a trade based on the price action.

I recognize the risk.

And when the market is down, like it was in the last weeks, it’s even better because overaggressive short sellers start frothing at the mouth.

This is what happens when you have a down market.

But then there are other supernova opportunities, too.

And when there’s one runner, it’s likely that another is coming.

It’s a crazy market, right? Down one day, supernova the next.

That’s why you HAVE TO ADAPT!

Get In Tune With the Market

To stay relevant as a trader, you have to get in tune with the market and in tune with yourself.

The more patterns you become familiar with, the more patterns you learn, the more you’ll be able to recognize them in the future.

If you’re looking for a pattern that you want to see versus what’s actually there, you’re setting yourself up for failure.

The market will tell you what’s hot and what’s not if you observe it. Are you listening?

Here are some tips for getting and staying in tune:

No. 1: Follow the Rules

It’s understandable if you get angry after a big loss. But can you learn from it?

If not, then you’re setting yourself up for even more losses in the future.

I don’t know everything. I make mistakes as a trader. But I’ve also learned a lot of great lessons in my 20+ years of trading.

And I know that if you break the rules over and over … you’ll probably lose more than you need to.

You can be nimble and think for yourself in the ever-changing market. Just LEARN and PRACTICE.

No. 2: Look at the Big Picture

You can’t just look at the short-term dollar gains and losses — especially as a newbie.

Honestly, your focus shouldn’t be on money, but on learning.

You should be trading with a small account at first so that losses are negligible.

Yes, gains will be negligible too, at first. But you can scale up, and over time, that’s the safest way to grow your account.

No. 3: Stay Focused, But Be Flexible

Focus on what you’re good at … and what the market is trying to tell you. It’s a balance.

Do not just focus on what you’re good at if the market is telling you something different.

No. 4: Have a Repertoire

All told, I might have less than a dozen go-to patterns and key setups that I rotate through when the markets are working.

Study and learn your patterns.

Parting Tips

To sum it up? If you want to stay relevant as a trader, you’ve got to keep an open mind. This means you have to:

• Adapt to the market. • NOT be narrow-minded. • Test and try to find what works for you. • Look at what’s working in the market.

No, it’s not an exact science. You’ll have to experiment a lot and keep learning from your successes and failures.

That’s the process of trading!

Will you use these tips to help you keep an open mind as a trader? Got any suggestions on other ways to stay open-minded?

Let me know at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily

💡BONUS Tip: Learn from the smartest people in the room! Learn from as many different people as you can.

Not so you can try to trade a lot of different strategies. In fact, you’re going to have to test and tweak and figure out what works best for you.

Start by paying attention to great teachers who take their jobs seriously.

The more you understand about different trading strategies and different corners of the market, the better.

Grow your knowledge account FAST. Because the next market shakeup could be coming as soon as TODAY.

So don’t wait. Start here to learn this strategy NOW.