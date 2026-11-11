My best play last week was on a scammy, low-float company with a history of doing reverse stock splits just to stay listed.

Some students were saying…

“That’s a China scam company, don’t trade it!”

Here’s my answer to that (based on 28+ years of experience)…

I just trade the volatility.

I don’t mind trading scam companies because I recognize them for what they are.

I’m not going to hold them long-term… It’s not an investment… It’s just a trade based on the price action.

I recognize the risk and love the volatility.

And when the market is down, like it was last week, it’s even better because overaggressive short sellers start frothing at the mouth.

This is what happens when you have a down market.

Last Wednesday, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) went from the $3s all the way up to $12.

I bought it in the $8s, thinking it could retest the morning highs. My goal was small. I only wanted to sell into the double top around $8.70.

Source: Stocks To Trade

OMH 11/4/26, 1-min candles, breakout trade.

As it turned out, it did break out, got halted, and I made roughly $3 per share (starting stake $8,180).

After that, OMH came all the way back down to the $3s.

In a hot market as we’ve had for most of this year, you’d see one big squeeze and it would be over.

Shorts get squeezed, then it’s done, right?

But when the market starts to crack, short sellers start pounding their chests.

“Oh, the market is crashing. Sell, baby, sell…”

The problem for short sellers now is that as they get more aggressive…

It Opens the Door to Better Squeezes

That’s what makes the two charts you’re about to see so beautiful (and even scarier for short sellers).

First, here’s what happened with OMH the rest of last week…

Source: Stocks To Trade

OMH 11/4/26 – 11/6/26, 1-min candles.

OMH squeezed again after I traded it on Wednesday, from the $3s all the way up to $18 in after-hours trading.

If you missed it, don’t feel bad (that’s such a low-odds move).

But a move like that only happened because the overall market was still uncertain after the election. It was trying to choose a direction.

Then, when the market was tanking on Thursday, somehow OMH held up.

Of course, that got shorts pounding their chests again (as usual).

On Friday, they got squeezed big time in after-hours trading.

But that was only the start (this is where it gets CRAZY).

Look at what happened…

Source: Stocks To Trade

OMH 11/4/26 – 11/9/26, massive short squeeze on 11/9/26.

OMH was trading in the $13s in premarket Monday.

It squeezed to $85.97…

I know it’s counterintuitive. And I’m aware the market had a big bounce.

But short sellers are still frothing at the mouth with the prospects of an even bigger crash.

They’re so stuck in their toxic ways that OMH might STILL have juice in it…

Now do you see why a down market can create even better short squeezes?

I don’t know if the market will crash again, but if it does… Thank you ahead of time, short sellers, for your sacrifice!

Hoping for More Volatility 🤞

OMH is an example of why I love a down market.

Not only do I think it’s good to punish over-leveraged HODLers…

It opens up more volatility.

And THAT leads to better short squeezes.

Whether it’s for dip buys or short squeezes…

I hope we get a bigger crash and the volatility continues.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily

🚨 P.S. As you just saw, even a falling market can create some CRAZY opportunities. But what if the biggest market shake-up is still ahead?

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They just revealed their research in a special livestream called The Final Reckoning Summit. Click here to watch the replay and see what they uncovered!