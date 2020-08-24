Read My Op-Ed in the Washington Times

As a kid, every dollar mattered.

I wasn’t born into “old money.” My family was as middle class as it gets.

Wall Street was only a 40-minute subway ride from my blue-collar neighborhood. But it might as well have been on the moon.

Still, I had my sights set on the American dream. I truly believed in working hard, not giving up and continuing to persevere.

I wanted to make something of myself. So, when I was 20 years old, I decided to go down to Wall Street to seek my own fortune.

And I did. My 37-year career — as a trader, money manager and hedge fund manager — was good to me.

But now, I want to do more…

You see, I believe we all have a patriotic duty to give back to this country that has done so much for us. So, I want to give back and help my fellow citizens take back their financial futures in these difficult times.

I’m on a mission to help Main Street investors just like you.

That’s why I’ve spent the past six months working on a special project — the American Prosperity Summit.

Using my experience from nearly 40 years on Wall Street, I’m bringing prosperity back to everyday investors. During this summit, I’ll show Americans to reclaim their financial futures.

It’s going to be a game changer.

And I’ve hit a nerve. These ideas are being picked up by the media. Word is getting out. In fact, the Washington Times printed my op-ed last Monday, August 17.

Check it out right here or by clicking the image below.

And keep an eye on Winning Investor Daily. I’ll be updating all of my readers on the American Prosperity Summit — coming up on September 8.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Editor, Alpha Investor Report

P.S. I’d love to know what you think. What would you do after reclaiming your financial freedom? Tell me your own American dream by writing me at WinningInvestor@BanyanHill.com.