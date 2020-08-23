We’re now living the age of multitrillion-dollar companies.

That’s because Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) reached a $2 trillion market capitalization earlier this week.

It’s the first tech company to hit the $2 trillion mark:

Now the big question is how high these companies can continue to go.

Ian King and Michael Carr shared their thoughts on this matter in Friday’s Market Insights video. You should check it out:

So, the Poll of the Week is: Which tech company will be the first to have a $5 trillion market cap?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:



