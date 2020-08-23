 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_23; ct_50

Select Page

Poll: The First $5 Trillion Tech Company

Posted by | Aug 23, 2020 |

31 second read

Poll: The First $5 Trillion Tech Company

We’re now living the age of multitrillion-dollar companies.

That’s because Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) reached a $2 trillion market capitalization earlier this week.

It’s the first tech company to hit the $2 trillion mark:

We’re now living the age of a multitrillion-dollar tech company. That’s because Apple reached a $2 trillion market cap earlier this week.

Now the big question is how high these companies can continue to go.

Ian King and Michael Carr shared their thoughts on this matter in Friday’s Market Insights video. You should check it out:

We’re now living the age of a multitrillion-dollar tech company. That’s because Apple reached a $2 trillion market cap earlier this week.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Which tech company will be the first to have a $5 trillion market cap?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

The election — and all the drama and uncertainty that comes with it — is right around the corner.

Election Volatility Is Coming — You Need This Strategy

Gold Buyers, September Is Your Month

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This