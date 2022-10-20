How Washington Cashed in on Crisis in 2020

Shame on them.

I’m sure their Sunday school teacher wouldn’t be proud.

You wonder how they even look at themselves in the mirror?

Yet … government officials didn’t give it a second thought.

While our friends and neighbors were dying from COVID, they were lining their pockets.

All throughout the lockdowns and stimulus…

Hundreds of top officials cashed in on insider information with six-figure trades.

There’s something really wrong about that.

While it might not be illegal, in my book, it’s just not right.

And if you’re like me, your blood pressure is already rising…

Selling Out

As early as January 2020, government officials were making plans to deal with COVID-19.

You and I still didn’t know much about it.

Back then, they assured us it was nothing to worry about.

They said it would be over in a few months.

Millions of Americans trusted them. We took them at their word.

But they’d already seen the data.

They knew how quickly the virus was spreading in China.

U.S. health officials were already on high alert, getting ready for a pandemic.

Yet even the worst health crisis in over a century…

Couldn’t keep them from feathering their nest.

Because while the Treasury was preparing a trillion-dollar stimulus package in March 2020…

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao purchased more than $600,000 of stocks.

Jeff Goettman at the Treasury purchased 15 key stocks that would soon soar.

And officials at health agencies and the Pentagon were buying drug and biotech stocks.

While 87,000 Americans died from COVID-19 in March 2020 alone…

Congress logged its busiest trading month ever.

It’s an outrageous betrayal.

I hope I’m not the only one that believes something doesn’t smell right in Washington.

No Shortcuts

Growing up, my father taught us to do the right thing — because it was the right thing.

When we asked him what we’d get as a reward…

He’d smile and say: “doing the right thing.”

It took me until I became a father myself that I truly understood what he meant.

You don’t need to cut corners.

You don’t need to trade on information that isn’t 100% kosher to build your net worth.

Instead, the answer — as most things in life — is simple.

You buy quality businesses at attractive prices. And then you sit on your butt.

But I realize it’s not always easy.

That’s why I started Alpha Investor.

And since day one, I haven’t strayed from my promise to help you get your share of American prosperity.

Don’t get me wrong … making money is great. It gives you freedom and peace of mind.

But it’s not just about making money, is it?

It’s about being able to see yourself in the mirror at the end of the day.

If you can’t look yourself in the eye … then was it really worthwhile?

Not in my book.

I only pray that our government officials will someday feel the same way.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk