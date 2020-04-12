Poll: How Often Do You Order Food Delivery?

With dine-in restaurants closed across the country, food delivery services such as Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash are busier than ever.

In fact, a new report from Yelp says: “Delivery is 300X more popular than usual.”

We’d like to know how your dining habits have changed during the pandemic.

So, the Poll of the Week is: How many times have you ordered food delivery in the past week?

