 be_ixf;ym_202004 d_12; ct_50

Select Page

Poll: How Often Do You Order Food Delivery?

Posted by | Apr 12, 2020 |

25 second read

Poll: How Often Do You Order Food Delivery?

With dine-in restaurants closed across the country, food delivery services such as Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash are busier than ever.

In fact, a new report from Yelp says: “Delivery is 300X more popular than usual.”

We’d like to know how your dining habits have changed during the pandemic.

So, the Poll of the Week is: How many times have you ordered food delivery in the past week?

You can let us know by answering this quick one-question survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

Wall Street’s 3 Rules

Rogue Trader Says Break Wall Street’s 3 Rules

Poll: Will Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Save the Economy?

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This