Our Experts’ Free Weekly Options Trades — Have You Made These Trades?

What a week!

On Thursday after the market closed, many financial headlines showed some variation of:

“S&P 500 logs best week since 1974!”

The markets were closed for Good Friday, so it was a four-day trading week.

The exchange rose 12.1% from Monday through Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve bank announced a new $2.3 trillion program to help the economy through the COVID-19 crisis and that propped up stock prices.

But many are still wary about buying more stocks just yet.

After all, in February and March, we saw eight of the 10 biggest single-day drops in Dow Jones Industrial Average history:

With this kind of volatility, buying stocks isn’t for the faint of heart. But there is a way to make this volatility work for you!

Take Advantage of This Volatility With Options Trades

We don’t typically recommend options trades in Winning Investor Daily.

We save those for our premium services, such as Chad Shoop’s Quick Hit Profits or Matt Badiali and John Ross’ Apex Profit Alert.

But with this much volatility — and opportunity — we wanted to give all of you a chance to grab triple-digit option gains.

Options can be tough to navigate on your own.

For most investors, the words are foreign. And it can be hard to judge your risk and reward on a trade.

That’s why our experts Chad and John stepped up to help you spot these potential opportunities.

Every Friday, one of them will send you a free options trade idea!

They’ll break down the trade setup. That includes how long you can expect to stay in the trade, your upside and even your risk.

That way, you can give it a shot and see if options trading is right for you.

And if you like it — if you make profits — know that there’s plenty more where that came from with John’s and Chad’s premium research services!

They target even bigger opportunities in their premium services.

Yesterday’s Free Options Trade

Chad and John are brilliant analysts — and they’ve both cautioned that the short-term volatility isn’t over yet.

But you can use options to profit even when stocks are falling! In case you missed it, John Ross released his new Winning Options trade yesterday.

His analysis points to a sharp drop lower for the popular coffee brand Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX).

So, if this piques your interest, take a look at John’s latest trade on Starbucks.

If this is your first options trade, just make sure you pay attention to a few items:

1. Is it a call (a bet that the stock will rise) or a put (a bet that the stock will fall)?

2. What expiration date does John or Chad recommend? (This is an important part of the risk-reward setup that these guys are trained to analyze.)

3. What strike price do they recommend?

That’s the most important information you’ll need to make these trades.

They’ll give you all of the details in every article.

And keep an eye on your inbox for a new options trade from Chad or John every Friday!

As always, we have more to share with you this week.

We’ll be back for what will no doubt be a busy trading week next week!

